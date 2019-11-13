Oppenheimer Comments on Crispr Therapeutics AG’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crispr Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital set a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,715. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after buying an additional 701,332 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

