Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $165,000 Investment in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 366,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 54,041 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $738,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 38.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,791 shares in the last quarter.

BLW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. 1,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

