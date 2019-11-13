Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.38. 3,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,633. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Gokey sold 37,737 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $4,772,975.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,956,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijay Mayadas sold 20,334 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $2,625,932.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,917 shares of company stock valued at $41,463,433. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

