Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $203,000 in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,110 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 831,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 832,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. 18,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Simply Good Foods Co has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

