Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 15,923 Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Polarityte were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 13,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,734. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Polarityte Inc has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polarityte Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

PTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

