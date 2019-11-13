Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,725 Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA OUNZ traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

