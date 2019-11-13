Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.08) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.75). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XLRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,881,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after buying an additional 278,068 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adam M. Veness sold 824 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $37,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,422 shares of company stock valued at $969,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.