Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.33. 3,429,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536,453. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 523.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

