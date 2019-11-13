Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,126 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNET. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 170.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $1,243,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of TNET traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. 7,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,312. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.80.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $581,173.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,436,908.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $66,470.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 507,545 shares of company stock worth $26,419,781 and sold 77,416 shares worth $4,795,830. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

