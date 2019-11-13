Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $291,000 Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

