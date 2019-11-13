Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 428 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in CF Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 588,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after buying an additional 453,591 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in CF Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CF Industries by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in CF Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. 546,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,121. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,012,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,325 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

