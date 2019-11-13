Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,155 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.93. 14,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,385. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The company had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $40,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,191,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,942 shares of company stock worth $3,840,880. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACAD. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

