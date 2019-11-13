Omni 1-Day Volume Hits $32,000.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $4.71 or 0.00053652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Omni has traded 81.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market cap of $2.65 million and $32,000.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00693384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012544 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001196 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,713 coins and its circulating supply is 562,397 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

