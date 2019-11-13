Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Trading 0% Higher

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) shares traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$44.95 and last traded at C$44.95, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.07 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

