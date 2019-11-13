Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,358,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,837 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $22,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 215.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,975 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 326.9% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 858,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 119,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

OCSL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 524,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $738.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $119,533.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

