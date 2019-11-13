Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of BKOR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $40.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oak Ridge Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

