Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
NYSE NXJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,685. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32.
Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Company Profile
