Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE NXJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,685. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

