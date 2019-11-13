Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
NID stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,516. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $13.93.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.