Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

NID stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,516. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.