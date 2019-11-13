Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after buying an additional 124,251 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Consumer Edge began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

