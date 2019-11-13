Nsav (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Stock Price Down 50%

Nsav Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:NSAV) traded down 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,292,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Nsav (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

NSAV Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Distribution Corporation, markets and distributes supplement, wellness, and natural remedy products. It provides health and wellness products that include vitamin and mineral supplements, probiotics, and other nutraceuticals health supplements under the Nutra Horizon brand name.

