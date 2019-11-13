NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $367,729.23 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 58,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $367,729.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,204.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.95.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,135,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,543,000 after buying an additional 645,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $63,913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after buying an additional 1,016,752 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,573,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,852,000 after buying an additional 684,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,103,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after buying an additional 724,307 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on NG. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.