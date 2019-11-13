Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.03.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $19,835,347.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,961,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 614,473 shares worth $70,558,302. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,578. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.63. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.