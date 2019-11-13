Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 483 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 18.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 8.9% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 9.4% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Facebook by 13.4% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 359,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,975,000 after purchasing an additional 42,562 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,611,364 shares of company stock valued at $855,000,545 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $193.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,743,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.50 and its 200 day moving average is $187.44. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.