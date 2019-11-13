Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 89,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 148,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $370,346.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,362 shares of company stock worth $5,780,793. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

