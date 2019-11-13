Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $109.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,696,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,980. The company has a market capitalization of $339.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $120.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

