Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,196,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,019 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 10,023,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,640,000 after purchasing an additional 810,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $908,326,000 after buying an additional 126,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 40,855 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,488,052.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,756 shares of company stock worth $43,162,570 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $149.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.84. The company had a trading volume of 219,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.73. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

