Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.07. 3,314,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.02. The stock has a market cap of $277.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $293.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,103,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,015,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,236,567,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,826,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

