Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 133,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $149,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $198.68. The stock had a trading volume of 638,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,596. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $200.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

