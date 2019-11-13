Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Director Purchases $64,790.00 in Stock

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.79 per share, with a total value of $64,790.00.

Shares of NWN opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

NWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Northwest Natural by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,031,000 after buying an additional 248,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $13,625,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northwest Natural by 116.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,811,000 after buying an additional 161,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,932,000 after buying an additional 152,097 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

