Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.11. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 7,152,612 shares traded.

The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 985,100 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,576,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 115,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 140,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares in the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

