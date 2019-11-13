Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Shares Up 0.3%

Northern Bear Plc (LON:NTBR)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71.74 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 71.74 ($0.94), 8,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 18,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Northern Bear (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities segments.

