North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Plans $0.16 Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NRT stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 73,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,862. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.56% and a return on equity of 9,422.13%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.