Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $1.12 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $25.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,752.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,252. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,758.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,838.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

