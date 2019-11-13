NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.44

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.44 and traded as high as $93.97. NK Lukoil PAO shares last traded at $93.21, with a volume of 26,076 shares traded.
LUKOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NK Lukoil PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NK Lukoil PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.84.
PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.
