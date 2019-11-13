NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.44

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.44 and traded as high as $93.97. NK Lukoil PAO shares last traded at $93.21, with a volume of 26,076 shares traded.

LUKOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NK Lukoil PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NK Lukoil PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 134,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

