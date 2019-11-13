NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.71

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 6759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

NDEKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

