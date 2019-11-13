Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 2.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,763,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,426,314,000 after acquiring an additional 183,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,445 shares of company stock worth $40,260,653. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.29. 5,955,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.36.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

