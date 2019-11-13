Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,811 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,019 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Nike by 97.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,445 shares of company stock valued at $40,260,653. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upped their target price on Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nike from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.29. 5,952,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,108. The company has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average is $86.34. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

