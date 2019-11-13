Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Nice accounts for about 4.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Nice worth $27,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NICE. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Nice by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.10. 216,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $102.56 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nice and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Nice and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.