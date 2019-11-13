Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Nice accounts for about 4.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Nice worth $27,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NICE. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Nice by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.
Nice stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.10. 216,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $102.56 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.
Nice Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.
