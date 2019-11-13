NGL Energy Partners (NGL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2019 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/12/2019 – NGL Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – NGL Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "

11/11/2019 – NGL Energy Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

11/6/2019 – NGL Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2019 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/11/2019 – NGL Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2019 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

10/2/2019 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NGL stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 28,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -123.81%.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $763,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $82,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

