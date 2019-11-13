Newton Coin Project Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 191.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 2,319.4% higher against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, BiteBTC, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 180,874,751,911 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, BiteBTC, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.