Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen Sells 750 Shares

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,843.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Kitlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $28,470.00.

On Monday, September 9th, John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $29,490.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,990,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,648. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.05.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,451,358,000 after buying an additional 30,786,889 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,868,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,005 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.33 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.96.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

