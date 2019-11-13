Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,096,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,801 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. 872,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,876. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. Newmark Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

