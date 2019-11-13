New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on New Relic and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. First Analysis lowered New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on New Relic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.12.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,061. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -209.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.39. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $252,631.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,736.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,704 shares of company stock worth $2,897,468. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in New Relic by 7,220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in New Relic by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,942,000 after acquiring an additional 337,891 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in New Relic by 23.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,987,000 after acquiring an additional 241,662 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 58.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 723,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,621,000 after acquiring an additional 267,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 93.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 608,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 294,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

