New Gold Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. CIBC set a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.17.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.87 on Monday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Signition LP grew its position in New Gold by 96.4% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in New Gold by 487.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 148,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 123,003 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in New Gold by 10.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,026,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,669 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.