Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($3.54) Per Share

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($3.54) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.13). William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $98.00 price objective on Nevro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Nevro stock opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20. Nevro has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 0.21.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

