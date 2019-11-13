NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is engaged in the research, discovery and development of mitochondrial-protecting pharmaceuticals. The company’s drug candidate consists of CicloMulsion(R) and NeuroSTAT(R) in clinical phases. CicloMulsion(R) is being studied for preoperative treatment of acute kidney injury coincident with major surgery and NeuroSTAT(R) is being studied for treating traumatic brain injury. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get NeuroVive Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NEVPF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.94.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroVive Pharmaceutical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeuroVive Pharmaceutical

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (NEVPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroVive Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroVive Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.