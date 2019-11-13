NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15, RTT News reports. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp updated its Q3 guidance to $1.14-1.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. 4,494,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,302. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. NetApp has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

