NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

NTAP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NetApp has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $80.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Longbow Research lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

In related news, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $330,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

