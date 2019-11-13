NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Trading Down 0.3%

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.34, 2,987 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.

NESTE OYJ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

