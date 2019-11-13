NavCoin Price Tops $0.0907 on Exchanges (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $64,152.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,681,011 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, cfinex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

